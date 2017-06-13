This laptop has that futuristic armored shell design that looks like it was built to handle some serious gaming. Let’s take a look.

At first glance, you see the chiseled edges of the Acer Aspire VX 15 and you think this laptop really looks cool. It has sleek lines and angles which run all the way to the back of the shell. At the back, you can see the grilled venting system where heat is expelled out the back of the case. So the Aspire looks cool and stays cool as when the games heat up.



Photo Source: Acer

Aspire VX 15 comes with a Iron-Red backlight keyboard that illuminates the keyboard keys so you don’t have to fumble to find you place on the keyboard. Most gamers use the W,A,S, and D, more often in place of the arrow keys. Acer has colored these keys in red so that they stand out from the rest giving you an extra edge over the competition.



Photo Source: Acer

Acer Aspire has the latest 7 th Gen Intel Core processors on board. You have a configuration choice of i5 or i7 processor for smooth and quick lag free gaming and videos. The Aspire also comes with DDR4 memory which has higher performance and lower power consumption than DDR3 memory. DDR4 memory also provides data transfer up to 2,133 MT/s using 20% less power.

Your graphics are powered by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series graphics card. This laptop comes loaded with the NVIDIA Pascal architecture and other technologies that support the latest in HD gaming.

The Audio is and the audio is provided by Dolby Audio Premium. This system dynamically adjusts the audio to produce home theater quality and a surround sound experience with boosted bass and enhanced volume.