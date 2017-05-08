backtop

The Acer Aspire VX 15 features the latest Intel Core processor, NVIDIA video card and Dolby Audio Premium.

This cool laptop by Acer features a hard-edged design with sharp lines and angles that give it an impressive look.  There are dual fans that keep this game machine running at optimum performance. Heat is channeled away from components and out of the unit through dual exhaust vents at the rear of the laptop.

Inside the armored looking shell is a powerful 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.  You get DDR4 memory which has data transfer rates up to 2,133 MT/s using 20% less power. Aspire VX 15 also comes loaded with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series graphics cards that is built on the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture. These graphics cards provide smooth gameplay with excellent color and superior sharpness.



Sound is provided through Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium. This system produces a theater quality virtual sound experience that immerses you deep into the gaming world. You can interact with your applications, games and programs using the Iron-Red backlit keyboard that illuminates the keyboards for easy visibility.
The ports provided include Type-C USB which is 10 times the speed of USB 2.0 ports
Get connected and stay connected thanks to a well-placed 802.11ac antenna.

Here are the SPECS:
Acer Aspire VX 15
Screen Size 15.6-inches
Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Operating System Windows 10 Home
CPU Intel Core i7
Speed: 2.80 GHz
Turbo Boost: Up to 3.8 GHz
GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Card Ram – 4 GB
Memory 16 GB DDR4 2400MHz
Storage 256 GB SSD
Dimensions (L x W x H) 15.31 x 10.45 x 1.14
Weight 5.5 pounds
Number of Ports 1 x USB 2.0
3 x USB 3.0
 
Battery Life 6 Hours
Color Black
Bluetooth 4.0
 



