Inside the armored looking shell is a powerful 7 th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. You get DDR4 memory which has data transfer rates up to 2,133 MT/s using 20% less power. Aspire VX 15 also comes loaded with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series graphics cards that is built on the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture. These graphics cards provide smooth gameplay with excellent color and superior sharpness.







Sound is provided through Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium. This system produces a theater quality virtual sound experience that immerses you deep into the gaming world. You can interact with your applications, games and programs using the Iron-Red backlit keyboard that illuminates the keyboards for easy visibility.

The ports provided include Type-C USB which is 10 times the speed of USB 2.0 ports

Get connected and stay connected thanks to a well-placed 802.11ac antenna.



Here are the SPECS:

Acer Aspire VX 15 Screen Size 15.6-inches Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Operating System Windows 10 Home CPU Intel Core i7

Speed: 2.80 GHz

Turbo Boost: Up to 3.8 GHz GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Card Ram – 4 GB Memory 16 GB DDR4 2400MHz Storage 256 GB SSD Dimensions (L x W x H) 15.31 x 10.45 x 1.14 Weight 5.5 pounds Number of Ports 1 x USB 2.0

3 x USB 3.0

Battery Life 6 Hours Color Black Bluetooth 4.0

