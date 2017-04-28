

Hardware Acer Aspire U27 – Ultra-Slim All-in-One with Liquid Fanless Cooling System

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The Acer Aspire U27 is being promoted as the first all-in-one desktop with the Acer LiquidLoop fanless cooling system.





Aspire U27 has a 27-inch Full HD wide viewing angle display (1920 x 1080) that is picture perfect from any viewing angle. The audio comes from a built-in subwoofer with Dolby Audio Premium. Unfortunately, the sound suffers somewhat due to no front-driving speakers on this unit.

The unit is is powered by Intel’s 7 th generation Core processors with an optional Intel Optane Memory.





Photo Source: Acer



The biggest feature on Acer Aspire U27 is the proprietary LiquidLoop fanless cooling system which facilitates quiet operation and efficient cooling. LiquidLoop cooling system is based on the use of liquid evaporation and condensation for the transportation and disperse heat. This innovation is increases energy efficiency as well as extends the product life.





Photo Source: Acer



Acer’s general manager of Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, had this to say, “We are extremely excited to be bringing our innovative LiquidLoop fanless cooling system to our all-in-one PCs. The cooling system has enabled us to create the Aspire U27’s award-winning ultraslim design, allowing it to shine as a modern piece of hone décor, yet quiet enough to not distract.”

Look for the Acer Aspire U27 to go on sale in North America in July of 2017.



Here are the SPECS:

Acer Aspire U27 OS Windows 10 CPU Intel Gen 7 Core RAM 32 GB DDR4 2400 MHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Display Size 27-inch Full HD Resolution 1920 x 1080 Other Features BlueLightShield Technology



