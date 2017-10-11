|
The AVADirect Clevo is a ideal for anyone who likes to performance over likes.
Photo Source: AVADirect
If you like performance, then the AVADirect Clevo N950KP6 may be just the thing for you. Just bring your wallet. This laptop can be maxed-out with all the major components that make it a beast in the gaming arena.
Clevo features a compact sturdy black case with the AVA logo on top. It has a customizable gaming macro color back-lit keyboard which has a suitable palm rest and touch pad.
Enjoy more viewing area thanks to Clevo’s support for up to three additional monitors via HDMI and Display-Port. Virtual reality is easy with this laptop thanks to the latest NVIDIA VRWorks VR technologies.
Sound is a blaster with Sound Blaster Cinema 3. Your visual and VR experiences are enhanced via the Reality 3D and SBX Pro Studio of the Sound Blaster Cinema 3 audio platform.
You can store all of your files, docs, and gaming content without worry. With Clevo, you can configure your M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 drives in RAID 0 for maximum speed and massive storage thanks to a hard drive, dual M.2 SSD capability and hardware RAID.
Here are the SPECS:
|
AVADirect Clevo N950KP6
|
Processor
|
Core i7-7700 Quad-Core 3.6 - 4.2GHz Turbo, LGA 1151, 65W TDP, Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit DVD OEM
|
Display
|
15.6 inches
1920 x 1080
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Graphics [VR-Ready]
|
Memory
|
16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz, CL14, Black, SO-DIMM Memory
|
Storage
|
250GB 960 EVO 2280, 3200 / 1500 MB/s, V-NAND, PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe, M.2 SSD
2TB BarraCuda ST2000LM015, 5400 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 128MB cache, 2.5-Inch OEM HDD1TB BarraCuda ST1000LM048, 5400 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 128MB cache, 2.5-Inch OEM HDD
|
Battery
|
78 Whr (Watt hours)
|
Networking
|
INTEL Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168, 1x1 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11ac, 433 Mbps, M.2 2230, Wireless Card
"If a man really wants to make a million dollars, the best way would be to start his own religion." -- Scientology founder L. Ron. Hubbard
|
Most Popular ArticlesFitbit Ionic – Makes Everything More Convenient
October 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Insta360 Pro – Google Certified as “Street View Auto Ready”
October 4, 2017, 6:30 AM
Samsung creates VR headset for Windows
October 4, 2017, 5:19 AM
Google takes on GoPro, Snap with compact smart camera
October 5, 2017, 6:14 AM
Google Clips – The Mighty Mini Smart Camera that Learns
October 5, 2017, 7:05 AM