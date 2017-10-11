backtop

The AVADirect Clevo is a ideal for anyone who likes to performance over likes.


Photo Source: AVADirect

If you like performance, then the AVADirect Clevo N950KP6 may be just the thing for you.  Just bring your wallet. This laptop can be maxed-out with all the major components that make it a beast in the gaming arena.

Clevo features a compact sturdy black case with the AVA logo on top. It has a customizable gaming macro color back-lit keyboard which has a suitable palm rest and touch pad.



Enjoy more viewing area thanks to Clevo’s support for up to three additional monitors via HDMI and Display-Port. Virtual reality is easy with this laptop thanks to the latest NVIDIA VRWorks VR technologies.

Sound is a blaster with Sound Blaster Cinema 3.  Your visual and VR experiences are enhanced via the Reality 3D and SBX Pro Studio of the Sound Blaster Cinema 3 audio platform.

You can store all of your files, docs, and gaming content without worry. With Clevo, you can configure your M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 drives in RAID 0 for maximum speed and massive storage thanks to a hard drive, dual M.2 SSD capability and hardware RAID.
 

Here are the SPECS:
AVADirect Clevo N950KP6
Processor Core i7-7700 Quad-Core 3.6 - 4.2GHz Turbo, LGA 1151, 65W TDP, Processor
Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64-bit DVD OEM
Display 15.6 inches
1920 x 1080
Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Graphics [VR-Ready]
Memory 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz, CL14, Black, SO-DIMM Memory
Storage 250GB 960 EVO 2280, 3200 / 1500 MB/s, V-NAND, PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe, M.2 SSD
2TB BarraCuda ST2000LM015, 5400 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 128MB cache, 2.5-Inch OEM HDD1TB BarraCuda ST1000LM048, 5400 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 128MB cache, 2.5-Inch OEM HDD
Battery 78 Whr (Watt hours)
Networking INTEL Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168, 1x1 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11ac, 433 Mbps, M.2 2230, Wireless Card
 



