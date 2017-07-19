

Gadgets ASUS ZenBook Flip – The Signature Edition 2 in 1 Laptop

ASUS ZenBook Flip Signature Edition (Source: Micorsoft) The ASUS ZenBook Flip Signature Edition features world-class security software and and zero junkware or 3rd party trialware.









Photo Source: Microsoft



As with most 2-in-1 style laptops, the ZenBook Flip is super-flexible thanks to a multi-geared solid hinge which allows the pc to go full tilt or any angle needed to get the job done. Experience laptop productivity, tent, tablet convenience, and everything in between on a 360-degree rotating display that flips to the perfect view every time



Zenbook provides good solid performance with an Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB SSD. While on the go, you can remain productive or entertained with up to 12 hours of battery life for excellent portability.





Here are the SPECS:

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA-UBM1T Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC Processor Intel Core m3-6Y30 900 MHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 2.20 GHz Operating System Windows 10 Home, 64-bit Display 13.3 in Full HD IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515 with shared graphics memory Camera Integrated webcam Memory 8GB LPDDR3 1866 MHz Storage 256GB SSD Battery 3-cell 54WHr lithium-polymer (up to 12 hours)* Audio Bang & Olufsen ICEpower Wireless

Bluetooth 802.11ac (Miracast enabled)

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports 2 USB 3.0 (1 charge) • 1 USB Type-C • Micro HDMI • Headphone output/Microphone input combo Special Features World-class security software Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.71 x 8.66 x 0.54 in (322.83 x 219.96 x 13.71 mm) Weight 2.80 lbs (1.27 kg)





