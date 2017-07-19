backtop

ASUS ZenBook Flip Signature Edition  (Source: Micorsoft)
The ASUS ZenBook Flip Signature Edition features world-class security software and and zero junkware or 3rd party trialware.

Zenbook Flip is a small form factor laptop which features a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. It has an ultra-thin and ultra-light frame that is only 0.54-inches thick and weighs in at 2.80 lbs.  These dimensions and weight make it ideally suited to the lifestyle of highly active students and certain employees.


Photo Source: Microsoft

As with most 2-in-1 style laptops, the ZenBook Flip is super-flexible thanks to a multi-geared solid hinge which allows the pc to go full tilt or any angle needed to get the job done. Experience laptop productivity, tent, tablet convenience, and everything in between on a 360-degree rotating display that flips to the perfect view every time

Zenbook provides good solid performance with an Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB SSD. While on the go, you can remain productive or entertained with up to 12 hours of battery life for excellent portability.
 

Here are the SPECS:
ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA-UBM1T Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC
Processor Intel Core m3-6Y30 900 MHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 2.20 GHz
Operating System Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
Display 13.3 in Full HD IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515 with shared graphics memory
Camera Integrated webcam
Memory 8GB LPDDR3 1866 MHz
Storage 256GB SSD
Battery 3-cell 54WHr lithium-polymer (up to 12 hours)*
Audio Bang & Olufsen ICEpower
Wireless
Bluetooth		 802.11ac (Miracast enabled)
Bluetooth 4.1
Ports 2 USB 3.0 (1 charge) • 1 USB Type-C • Micro HDMI • Headphone output/Microphone input combo
Special Features World-class security software
Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.71 x 8.66 x 0.54 in (322.83 x 219.96 x 13.71 mm)
Weight 2.80 lbs (1.27 kg)
 

Source: Microsoft




