ASUS really steps up their game with this ultra-thin and ultra-light VivoBook S15.
The ASUS VivoBook S15 brings the quality and performance that make it a worthy opponent as a premium laptop. It features a slim NanoEdge with ultra-narrow bezel that gives the display a full screen appearance.
ASUS VivoBook S15 (Source: ASUS)
The display incorporates 178° wide-view technology to produce constant colors and contrast that remain vivid and bold, even when viewed at sharp angles.
In fact, you get the choice of a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) or a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit HD screen for your viewing pleasure.
The laptop has a beautiful brushed-metal finish and weighs in at only 1.5kg with a 17.9mm profile making it both stylish and very easy to carry around. You get a full-sized keyboard that is backlit to illuminate the keys in low-light settings.
Photo Source: ASUS
The keyboard is designed with a 1.4mm key travel that provides an ergonomic and comfortable working experience. Also ASUS has put a fingerprint sensor right on the touchpad so that you can have easy one-touch access with Windows Hello.
VivoBook is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Connectivity is a breeze with ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi which produces speeds of up to 867Mbps. This mixture of style, flexibility, and performance is enough to facilitate top productivity levels or enhance comfortable seamless relaxation.
Photo Source: ASUS
Here are the SPECS:
ASUS VivoBook S15
Processor
Intel® Core™ i7 7500U Processor,
Intel® Core™ i5 7200U Processor,
Intel® Core™ i3 7100U Processor,
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro.
Endless OS
Memory
up to 16 GB SDRAM(On selected models)
Display
15.6" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC with 178° wide-viewing angle display
15.6" (16:9) LED backlit HD (1366x768) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC
Graphics
Integrated Intel HD Graphics
Storage
Hard Drives:
500GB 5400RPM SATA HDD
1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD
2TB 5400RPM SATA HDD
Solid State Drives:
128GB SATA3 M.2 SSD
Solid State Drives:
256GB SATA3 M.2 SSD
Solid State Drives:
512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD
Keyboard
Chicklet keyboard
Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard(On selected models)
Card Reader
Multi-format card reader (SD/SDHC)
WebCam
VGA Web Camera
Networking
Wi-Fi
Integrated 802.11 AC (2x2)
Bluetooth
Built-in Bluetooth V4.1
Ports
§ 1 x Microphone-in/Headphone-out jack
1 x Type C USB3.0 (USB3.1 GEN1)
1 x USB 3.0 port(s)
2 x USB 2.0 port(s)
1 x HDMI
Special Features
§ 1 x Fingerprint (On selected models)
§ BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Dimensions (W x D x H)
NB:
361.4 x 243.5 x 17.9 mm (WxDxH)
Weight
NB:
1.5,1.7 kg ~ 1.5,1.7 kg with Battery
Source: ASUS
