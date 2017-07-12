

Gadgets ASUS VivoBook S15 – Thinner and Lighter Than Ever

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

ASUS VivoBook S15 (Source: ASUS) ASUS really steps up their game with this ultra-thin and ultra-light VivoBook S15.





The display incorporates 178° wide-view technology to produce constant colors and contrast that remain vivid and bold, even when viewed at sharp angles.



In fact, you get the choice of a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) or a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit HD screen for your viewing pleasure.

The laptop has a beautiful brushed-metal finish and weighs in at only 1.5kg with a 17.9mm profile making it both stylish and very easy to carry around. You get a full-sized keyboard that is backlit to illuminate the keys in low-light settings.





Photo Source: ASUS



The keyboard is designed with a 1.4mm key travel that provides an ergonomic and comfortable working experience. Also ASUS has put a fingerprint sensor right on the touchpad so that you can have easy one-touch access with Windows Hello.

VivoBook is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Connectivity is a breeze with ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi which produces speeds of up to 867Mbps. This mixture of style, flexibility, and performance is enough to facilitate top productivity levels or enhance comfortable seamless relaxation.





Photo Source: ASUS





Here are the SPECS:

ASUS VivoBook S15 Processor Intel® Core™ i7 7500U Processor,

Intel® Core™ i5 7200U Processor,

Intel® Core™ i3 7100U Processor, Operating System Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro.

Endless OS Memory up to 16 GB SDRAM(On selected models) Display 15.6" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC with 178° wide-viewing angle display

15.6" (16:9) LED backlit HD (1366x768) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC Graphics Integrated Intel HD Graphics Storage Hard Drives:

500GB 5400RPM SATA HDD

1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD

2TB 5400RPM SATA HDD

Solid State Drives:

128GB SATA3 M.2 SSD

Solid State Drives:

256GB SATA3 M.2 SSD

Solid State Drives:

512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD Keyboard Chicklet keyboard

Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard(On selected models) Card Reader Multi-format card reader (SD/SDHC) WebCam VGA Web Camera Networking Wi-Fi

Integrated 802.11 AC (2x2)

Bluetooth

Built-in Bluetooth V4.1 Ports § 1 x Microphone-in/Headphone-out jack

1 x Type C USB3.0 (USB3.1 GEN1)

1 x USB 3.0 port(s)

2 x USB 2.0 port(s)

1 x HDMI Special Features § 1 x Fingerprint (On selected models)

§ BIOS Booting User Password Protection

HDD User Password Protection and Security Dimensions (W x D x H) NB:

361.4 x 243.5 x 17.9 mm (WxDxH) Weight NB:

1.5,1.7 kg ~ 1.5,1.7 kg with Battery





The ASUS VivoBook S15 brings the quality and performance that make it a worthy opponent as a premium laptop. It features a slim NanoEdge with ultra-narrow bezel that gives the display a full screen appearance.The display incorporates 178° wide-view technology to produce constant colors and contrast that remain vivid and bold, even when viewed at sharp angles.In fact, you get the choice of a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) or a 15.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit HD screen for your viewing pleasure.The laptop has a beautiful brushed-metal finish and weighs in at only 1.5kg with a 17.9mm profile making it both stylish and very easy to carry around. You get a full-sized keyboard that is backlit to illuminate the keys in low-light settings.Photo Source: ASUSThe keyboard is designed with a 1.4mm key travel that provides an ergonomic and comfortable working experience. Also ASUS has put a fingerprint sensor right on the touchpad so that you can have easy one-touch access with Windows Hello.VivoBook is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Connectivity is a breeze with ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi which produces speeds of up to 867Mbps. This mixture of style, flexibility, and performance is enough to facilitate top productivity levels or enhance comfortable seamless relaxation.Photo Source: ASUSHere are the SPECS: Source: ASUS





"Google fired a shot heard 'round the world, and now a second American company has answered the call to defend the rights of the Chinese people." -- Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.)