VivoBook S15 is a true performer from its Core i7 processor to down to the brushed-metal finish.

The ASUS VivoBook S15 effectively combines exquisiteness and performance. VivoBook S15 is thinner and lighter than ever so it easy to carry around from business to office or class to class. It weighs just 1.5kg and has an amazingly thin 17.9mm profile. It’s an everyday laptop with the weight and compactness of an Ultrabook.

VivoBook S15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD display that fits into a 14-inch laptop frame. This is conceivable due to the ultra-thin 7.8mm NanoEdge bezel. The result is an incredible 80% screen-to-body ratio. The display also features 178° wide-view technology that produces bold and beautiful colors and contrast from any viewing angle. Now colleagues, friend and family can all view work materials or videos and movies with ease.





This laptop has a slim NanoEdge bezel, brushed-metal finish, and can be configured with up to the latest Intel® Core™ i7 processor and 16GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM which is perfect for ultra-smooth visuals and exceptional gaming experiences. You can get connected to the internet or the company network with ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and enjoy speeds of up to 867Mbps — that’s up to 6x faster than 802.11n!

Storage is not a problem thanks to the dual-storage design of the ASUS VivoBook S15 which provides the lightning data speeds of an SSD and the large capacities of an HDD. The SSD provides the ultra-fast load times while the HDD is used to store large files like movies, music libraries and photo albums. Experience a drastic improvement in read/write speeds, PCMark performance, boot-up times, and physical data protection when you specify your VivoBook S15 laptop with an SSD.

ROG Zenith Extreme Processor Intel® Core™ i7 7500U Processor,

Intel® Core™ i5 7200U Processor,

Intel® Core™ i3 7100U Processor, Operating System Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro.

Endless OS Display 15.6" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC with 178° wide-viewing angle display

15.6" (16:9) LED backlit HD (1366x768) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC Graphics Integrated Intel HD Graphics Camera VGA Web Camera Memory up to 16 GB SDRAM(On selected models) Storage Hard Drives:

500GB 5400RPM SATA HDD

1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD

2TB 5400RPM SATA HDD

Solid State Drives:

128GB SATA3 M.2 SSD

Solid State Drives:

256GB SATA3 M.2 SSD

Solid State Drives:

512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi

Integrated 802.11 AC (2x2)

Bluetooth

Built-in Bluetooth V4.1 Audio Built-in Stereo 2 W Speakers And Microphone

ASUS SonicMaster Technology Ports 1 x Microphone-in/Headphone-out jack

1 x Type C USB3.0 (USB3.1 GEN1)

1 x USB 3.0 port(s)

2 x USB 2.0 port(s)

1 x HDMI

1 x Fingerprint (On selected models) Battery § 3 Cells 42 Whrs Battery Special Features § BIOS Booting User Password Protection

Intel Anti-theft Dimensions (W x D x H) § 361.4 x 243.5 x 17.9 cm (WxDxH) Weight 1.5 lbs with Battery

