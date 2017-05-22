backtop

ASUS Transformer Mini  (Source: Microsoft)
This Signature Edition 2-in-1 from ASUS has the stuff that makes it a good choice for the highly mobile individual.

The ASUS Transformer Mini T102HA-C4-GR Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC features special pricing that makes it ideal for students and faculty or staff at Universities and college.  Not in college any more, no problem because the Mini have a relatively low price for devices in this class.


Photo Source: Microsoft

Transformer Mini gives you both a tablet and laptop in one device.  It is ultra-thin and very light which makes it highly portable for students and individuals always on the go.  The tablet comes with a keyboard and pen to add a level of productivity to this device.

There is a built-in stand on the back of the mini that provides a 170° wide-angle Smart Hinge movement. This feature allows the Mini to stand upright, flat or in between.


Photo Source: Microsoft

This device rans Window 10 for the best Windows experience to date.  Enjoy fast startups and easy unlocks and logins with Instant ID scanning. Windows Hello allow you to sign in with just the touch of your finger. Signature Edition in the name means that this PC has no junkware or 3rd party trialware. It does include a world-class security software for added protection.

Inside the shell, the Mini runs an Intel Atom processor, 4GB of RAM, and a fast eMMC drive to give you smooth and speedy computing which is ideal for multitasking.

Battery life of the Transformer Mini is good enough to power this little performer all-day long.  The Mini’s 2-cell polymer battery provides up to 11 hours of operation on a single charge.
 
 
Here are the SPECS:
ASUS Transformer Mini T102HA-C4-GR Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC
Display 10.1 in LED-backlit touchscreen (1280 x 800), 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44 GHz with Burst Technology up to 1.92 GHz
Memory 4GB DDR3L 1600 MHz
Hard drive size 64GB eMMC
Media drive Micro SD card reader
Operating system Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
PC type 2 in 1
Video Intel HD Graphics with shared graphics memory
Audio ICEPower Audio Wizard, Realtek Audio Manager
Ports 1 USB 3.0 • 1 Micro USB • 1 Micro HDMI • Headphone output/Microphone input combo
Battery 2-cell polymer (up to 11 hours movie playback)*
Camera 2MP webcam
Wireless 802.11ac (Miracast enabled)
Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions Tablet: 10.43 x 6.89 x 0.32 in (264.92 x 175.00 x 8.20 mm)
Tablet + keyboard: 10.43 x 6.89 x 0.54 in (264.92 x 175.00 x 13.90 mm)
Weight 1.80 lbs (0.81 kg)
Other Features Model number: T102HA-C4-GR • Instant ID sign-in • TPM 2.0 • Includes keyboard and pen • Precision touchpad • Touchpad dimensions: 93 x 51 mm
 



