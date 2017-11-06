

Hardware ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe – Maximum connectivity speeds with Thunderbolt 3

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The Asus Prime X299-Deluxe is an ultra-fast motherboard that features future-proof connectivity with front panel USB 3.1 for next-gen PC cases and other devices.







One of the best features of the Asus Prime X299-Deluxe is the 5-way optimization which makes it easy to adjust the board to your specific operational requirements. You can custom tailor specific profiles for your rig’s overclocking and FanXpert 4 for cooling and have it all set for one-click.



Enjoy future-proof connectivity with the Prime X299-Deluxe's front panel USB 3.1 which is ready to support next-gen PC cases and devices. You get ultimate speed with backward-compatible USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and reversible USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

Asus Prime X299-Deluxe is designed for 7th generation LGA2066 socket Intel Core X-Series processors to maximize connectivity and speed with U.2 port, dual M.2, Thunderbolt EX 3, front panel USB 3.1, onboard 802.11AC/AD WIFI and Intel Optane Memory compatibility.







Patent-pending SafeSlot (3X) features an injection molding process that integrates metal framing for a stronger, firmly anchored PCIe slot built for heavyweight GPUs

Want custom lighting? This motherboard also features ASUS exclusive AURA Sync RGB lighting, additional RGB header and 3D-printing mounts to customize your build.



Audio comes by way of industry-leading 8-channel HD audio enhanced by ASUS exclusive Realtek S1220A featuring Crystal Sound 3 and driven by Japanese capacitors for warm, immersive sound.





Here are the SPECS:

_ Asus Prime X299-Deluxe Chipset Intel X299 Form Factor ATX Form Factor Memory Slot 8 x DIMM, Max. 128GB, DDR4 Maximum Capacity 3600MHz OC PCIe 3.0 x16 3x PCIe 3.0 x16 SafeSlots (supports triple @ x16/x16/x8); 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 (compatible with PCIe x1 and x4 devices); 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 M.2 Dual M.2 Support USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A; 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C Thunderbolt 3 Yes, ThunderboltEX 3 card included Wifi 802.11AD WiGig; 802.11AC MU-MIMO ASUS Aura Sync RGB Lighting Yes

One of the best features of the Asus Prime X299-Deluxe is the 5-way optimization which makes it easy to adjust the board to your specific operational requirements. You can custom tailor specific profiles for your rig’s overclocking and FanXpert 4 for cooling and have it all set for one-click.Enjoy future-proof connectivity with the Prime X299-Deluxe's front panel USB 3.1 which is ready to support next-gen PC cases and devices. You get ultimate speed with backward-compatible USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and reversible USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports.Asus Prime X299-Deluxe is designed for 7th generation LGA2066 socket Intel Core X-Series processors to maximize connectivity and speed with U.2 port, dual M.2, Thunderbolt EX 3, front panel USB 3.1, onboard 802.11AC/AD WIFI and Intel Optane Memory compatibility.Patent-pending SafeSlot (3X) features an injection molding process that integrates metal framing for a stronger, firmly anchored PCIe slot built for heavyweight GPUsWant custom lighting? This motherboard also features ASUS exclusive AURA Sync RGB lighting, additional RGB header and 3D-printing mounts to customize your build.Audio comes by way of industry-leading 8-channel HD audio enhanced by ASUS exclusive Realtek S1220A featuring Crystal Sound 3 and driven by Japanese capacitors for warm, immersive sound.Here are the SPECS:





"Intel is investing heavily (think gazillions of dollars and bazillions of engineering man hours) in resources to create an Intel host controllers spec in order to speed time to market of the USB 3.0 technology." -- Intel blogger Nick Knupffer