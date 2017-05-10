backtop

The motherboard by ASUS gives you the power to run games quickly and effortlessly with high performance.

The ASUS PRIME Z270-A motherboard gives you the power and convenience to enjoy games with concern for lag and overheating.  You get the power ASUS 5-Way Optimization for superior CPU performance, energy savings, stable digital power, quiet fans, and added customizable networking and audio settings.

The ASUS AI Suite 3 utility allows you to tweak the ASUS TPU (TurboV processing unit) to adjust CPU frequencies and ratios to obtain the best performance.  The special one-click overclock and cooling feature takes the guess work out of all the complicated fine tuning so that you can quickly get down to gaming.



There is an Energy Processing Unit (EPU) that reduces CPU-wattage up to 12W while optimizing power consumption.  “Away mode” generates energy-savings by shutting down unused I/O controllers and reducing power to graphics cards in your absence.

For optimal cooling, there are three thermal sensors that monitor temperate on the ASUS graphics cards.  A combination of air and liquid cooling keeps your unit running at peak performance when the gaming intensifies. Fan Xpert 4 provides fan setting controls, while the all-in-one water-cooling set provides custom water cooling.

The ASUS PRIME Z270-A has a host of features that make it an excellent part of any competitive gaming rig.

ASUS Exclusive Features :
- MemOK!
- AI Suite 3
- Ai Charger
- Turbo LAN
- Crystal Sound 3
- EZ XMP ASUS Exclusive Features
- PC Cleaner
File Transfer
- Cloud GO!
- File Transfer		 ASUS 5X Protection III :
- ASUS SafeSlot Core: Fortified PCIe Slot prevents damage
- ASUS LANGuard: Protects against LAN surges, lightning strikes and static-electricity discharges!
- ASUS Overvoltage Protection: World-class circuit-protecting power design
- ASUS Stainless-Steel Back I/O: 3X corrosion-resistance for greater durability!
- ASUS DIGI+ VRM: 8 Phase digital power design		 ASUS EZ DIY :
- Precision Tweaker 2
- ASUS O.C. Tuner
- ASUS O.C. Profile
- ASUS CrashFree BIOS 3
- ASUS EZ Flash 3
- ASUS UEFI BIOS EZ Mode
- Multi-language BIOS
 
Here are the SPECS:
ASUS PRIME Z270-A  
CPU Intel® Socket 1151 for 7th/6th Generation Core™ i7/Core™ i5/Core™ i3/Pentium®/Celeron® Processors
Supports Intel® 14 nm CPU
Supports Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
Chipset ·        Intel® Z270
Memory 4 x DIMM, Max. 64GB, DDR4 3866(O.C.)/3733(O.C.)/3600(O.C.)/3466(O.C.)/3400(O.C.)/3333(O.C.)/3300(O.C.)/3200(O.C.)/3000(O.C.)/2800(O.C.)/2666(O.C.)/2400(O.C.)/2133 MHz Non-ECC, Un-buffered Memory
Dual Channel Memory Architecture
Supports Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP)
Graphic Integrated Graphics Processor- Intel® HD Graphics support
Multi-VGA output support : HDMI/DVI-D/DisplayPort ports
- Supports HDMI 1.4b with max. resolution 4096 x 2160 @ 24 Hz / 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz
- Supports DVI-D with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz
- Supports DisplayPort with max. resolution 4096 x 2304 @ 60 Hz
Maximum shared memory of 1024 MB
Supports up to 3 displays simultaneously
DP 1.2 Multi-Stream Transport compliant, supports DP 1.2 monitor daisy chain up to 3 displays
Multi-GPU Support Supports NVIDIA® 2-Way SLI™ Technology
Supports AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™ Technology
Expansion Slots 2 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (x16 or dual x8)
1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (max at x4 mode)
4 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1
Storage 1 x M.2 Socket 3, , with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (SATA mode & X4 PCIE mode)*1
1 x M.2 Socket 3, , with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280 storage devices support (PCIE mode only)*2
6 x SATA 6Gb/s port(s), gray
Support Raid 0, 1, 5, 10
Intel® Rapid Storage Technology 15 support
Supports Intel® Smart Response Technology*3
Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready *4
LAN Intel® I219V, 1 x Gigabit LAN Controller(s)
ASUS Turbo LAN Utility
ASUS LAN Guard
Audio Realtek® ALC S1220A 8-Channel High Definition Audio CODEC featuring Crystal Sound 3
- Impedance sense for front and rear headphone outputs
- Internal audio Amplifier to enhance the highest quality sound for headphone and speakers
- Supports : Jack-detection, Multi-streaming, Front Panel MIC Jack-retasking
- High quality 120 dB SNR stereo playback output and 113 dB SNR recording input (Line-in)
- Front panel audio connector (AAFP)
- Supports up to 32-Bit/192kHz playback *5
Audio Feature :
- DTS Connect
- DTS Headphone:X
- Audio Shielding: Ensures precision analog/digital separation and greatly reduced multi-lateral interference
- Dedicated audio PCB layers: Separate layers for left and right channels to guard the quality of the sensitive audio signals
- Premium Japanese-made audio capacitors: Provide warm, natural and immersive sound with exceptional clarity and fidelity
- Unique de-pop circuit: Reduces start-up popping noise to audio outputs
- EMI protection cover to prevent electrical noise to affect the amplifier quality
- Power pre-regulator: Reduces power input noise to ensure consistent performance
Separate layer for left and right track, ensuring both sound deliver equal quality
USB Ports ASMedia® USB 3.1 controller :
1 x USB 3.1 port(s) (1 at back panel, teal blue, Type-A, Support 3A power output)
ASMedia® USB 3.1 controller :
1 x USB 3.1 port(s) (1 at back panel, , Type-C, Support 3A power output)
Intel® Z270 Chipset :
6 x USB 3.0 port(s) (4 at back panel, , 2 at mid-board)
Intel® Z270 Chipset :
6 x USB 2.0 port(s) (6 at mid-board)
Special Features OC Design - ASUS PRO Clock Technology
- Full BCLK range for extreme overclocking performance
5-Way Optimization by Dual Intelligent Processors 5
- Whole system optimization with a single click! 5-Way Optimization tuning key perfectly consolidates TPU, EPU, DIGI+ Power Control, Fan Xpert 4, and Turbo App together, providing better CPU performance, efficient power saving, precise digital power control, whole system cooling and even tailor your own app usages.

ASUS TPU :
- Auto Tuning
- GPU Boost
ASUS EPU :
- EPU
AURA :
- Aura Lighting Control
- Aura RGB Strip Headers
- Aura Lighting Effects Synchronization with compatible ASUS ROG devices

ASUS Quiet Thermal Solution :
- Stylish Fanless Design Heat-sink solution
- ASUS Fan Xpert 4

CPU Installation Tool
- Three-step simplicity and safety
ASUS Q-Design :
- ASUS Q-Shield
- ASUS Q-LED (CPU, DRAM, VGA, Boot Device LED)
- ASUS Q-Slot
- ASUS Q-DIMM
- ASUS Q-Connector
Special Memory O.C. Design
Overclocking Protection :
- ASUS C.P.R.(CPU Parameter Recall)
Turbo APP




