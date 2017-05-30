|
So, we have all seen those Dyson fans that blow air without blades. Well, this new router by ASUS seems to have borrowed on that concept for their new Blue Cave dual-band router.
The ASUS Blue Cave dual-band Wi-Fi router simply looks like a white speaker with a cascading blue hole in the middle. It has a smooth clean and look measures 160 x 160 x 80 mm. Blue Cave weights about 1.76lbs and easily fits in most locations where needed. ASUS moved away from external antennas and went with four internal antennas for the Blue Cave.
ASUS Blue Cave (Source: ASUS)
Photo Source: Yvette Tan/Mashable
Blue Cave is an AC2600 dual-band Wi-Fi router which was designed to provide strong Wi-Fi plus smart protection for large homes thanks to Intel’s latest Wi-Fi chipset, and Trend Micro software. ASUS Blue cave is capable of speeds up to 1240Mbps which is 20% faster than standard AC2600 routers.
Blue Cave comes with AiProtection which is the first commercial-grade security for home networks and ensures protection for each networked smart device, including IoT gadgets.
The Family Overview feature of Blue Cave permits you to effortlessly screen and control every connected family member’s internet and app usage right from your cell phone.
Here are the SPECS:
|
ASUS Blue Cave
|
Network Standard
|
· IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IPv4, IPv6
|
Product Segment
|
· AC2600 ultimate AC performance: 800+1734 Mbps
|
Coverage
|
· Large homes
|
Data Rate
|
802.11n : up to 600 Mbps
802.11n TurboQAM : up to 800 Mbps
802.11ac : up to 1734 Mbps
|
Antenna
|
· Internal antenna x 4
|
Transmit/Receive
|
MIMO technology
2.4 GHz 4 x 4
5 GHz-1 4 x 4
|
Memory
|
128 MB Flash
256 MB RAM
|
Operating Frequency
|
· 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
|
Encryption
|
· WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, WPS support
|
Firewall & Access Control
|
Firewall:SPI intrusion detection, DoS protection
Access control:Parental control, Network service filter, URL filter, Port filter
|
WAN Connection Type
|
Internet connection type: Automatic IP, Static IP, PPPoE (MPPE supported), PPTP, L2TP
WAN Bridge support
Multicast Proxy support
Multicast Rate Setting support
|
Ports
|
RJ45 for 10/100/1000/Gigabits BaseT for LAN x 4, RJ45 for 10/100/1000/Gigabits BaseT for WAN x 1
USB 3.0 x 1
|
Features
|
Router app
MU-MIMO
Airtime Fairness
Traffic Analyzer
SmartQoS
- WMM
- User definable rules for IP/MAC/Port
- Upload and download bandwidth management
- ACK/SYN/FIN/RST/ICMP with highest priority
AiProtection
Parental Control
Guest Network : 2.4 GHz x 3, 5 GHz x 3
VPN server : PPTP Pass-Through, L2TP Pass-Through, PPTP Server, OpenVPN Server
VPN client : PPTP client, L2TP client, OpenVPN client
VPN Pass-Though :IPSec, PPTP, L2TP
Mac OS Backup
Enhanced media server (AiPlayer app compatible)
- Image : Jpeg
- Audio : mp3, wma, wav, pcm, mp4, lpcm, ogg
- Video : asf, avi, divx, mpeg, mpg, ts, vob, wmv, mkv, mov
AiCloud personal cloud service
3G/4G data sharing
Printer Server
- Multifunctional printer support (Windows only)
- LPR protocol support
Download Master
- Support bt, nzb, http, ed2k
- Support encryption, DHT, PEX and magnet link
- Upload and download bandwidth control
- Download scheduling
AiDisk file server
- Samba and FTP server with account management
|
Button
|
· WPS Button, Reset Button, Power Button
|
OS Support
|
Windows® 10
Windows® 8.1
Windows® 8
Windows® 7
Windows® Vista
Windows® 2000
Windows® ME
Windows® XP
Windows® Server 2003
Windows® Server 2008
Mac OS X 10.1
Mac OS X 10.4
Mac OS X 10.5
Mac OS X 10.6
Mac OS X 10.7
Mac OS X 10.8
Mac OS X
Linux Kernel (Support Ubuntu only)
Linux
|
Dimensions
|
· 160 x 160 x 80 ~ mm (WxDxH) (Without Bezel)
|
Weight
|
· 800 g
|
Operation mode
|
Wireless router mode
Access point mode
Source: ASUS
