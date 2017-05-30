

Gadgets ASUS Blue Cave – The Router with the Big Blue Hole in it.

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

ASUS Blue Cave (Source: ASUS) So, we have all seen those Dyson fans that blow air without blades. Well, this new router by ASUS seems to have borrowed on that concept for their new Blue Cave dual-band router.









Photo Source: Yvette Tan/Mashable





Blue Cave is an AC2600 dual-band Wi-Fi router which was designed to provide strong Wi-Fi plus smart protection for large homes thanks to Intel’s latest Wi-Fi chipset, and Trend Micro software. ASUS Blue cave is capable of speeds up to 1240Mbps which is 20% faster than standard AC2600 routers.



Blue Cave comes with AiProtection which is the first commercial-grade security for home networks and ensures protection for each networked smart device, including IoT gadgets.



The Family Overview feature of Blue Cave permits you to effortlessly screen and control every connected family member’s internet and app usage right from your cell phone.





Here are the SPECS:

ASUS Blue Cave Network Standard · IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IPv4, IPv6 Product Segment · AC2600 ultimate AC performance: 800+1734 Mbps Coverage · Large homes Data Rate 802.11n : up to 600 Mbps

802.11n TurboQAM : up to 800 Mbps

802.11ac : up to 1734 Mbps Antenna · Internal antenna x 4 Transmit/Receive MIMO technology

2.4 GHz 4 x 4

5 GHz-1 4 x 4 Memory 128 MB Flash

256 MB RAM Operating Frequency · 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Encryption · WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, WPS support Firewall & Access Control Firewall:SPI intrusion detection, DoS protection

Access control:Parental control, Network service filter, URL filter, Port filter WAN Connection Type Internet connection type: Automatic IP, Static IP, PPPoE (MPPE supported), PPTP, L2TP

WAN Bridge support

Multicast Proxy support

Multicast Rate Setting support Ports RJ45 for 10/100/1000/Gigabits BaseT for LAN x 4, RJ45 for 10/100/1000/Gigabits BaseT for WAN x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Features Router app

MU-MIMO

Airtime Fairness

Traffic Analyzer

SmartQoS

- WMM

- User definable rules for IP/MAC/Port

- Upload and download bandwidth management

- ACK/SYN/FIN/RST/ICMP with highest priority

AiProtection

Parental Control

Guest Network : 2.4 GHz x 3, 5 GHz x 3

VPN server : PPTP Pass-Through, L2TP Pass-Through, PPTP Server, OpenVPN Server

VPN client : PPTP client, L2TP client, OpenVPN client

VPN Pass-Though :IPSec, PPTP, L2TP

Mac OS Backup

Enhanced media server (AiPlayer app compatible)

- Image : Jpeg

- Audio : mp3, wma, wav, pcm, mp4, lpcm, ogg

- Video : asf, avi, divx, mpeg, mpg, ts, vob, wmv, mkv, mov

AiCloud personal cloud service

3G/4G data sharing

Printer Server

- Multifunctional printer support (Windows only)

- LPR protocol support

Download Master

- Support bt, nzb, http, ed2k

- Support encryption, DHT, PEX and magnet link

- Upload and download bandwidth control

- Download scheduling

AiDisk file server

- Samba and FTP server with account management Button · WPS Button, Reset Button, Power Button

OS Support Windows® 10

Windows® 8.1

Windows® 8

Windows® 7

Windows® Vista

Windows® 2000

Windows® ME

Windows® XP

Windows® Server 2003

Windows® Server 2008

Mac OS X 10.1

Mac OS X 10.4

Mac OS X 10.5

Mac OS X 10.6

Mac OS X 10.7

Mac OS X 10.8

Mac OS X

Linux Kernel (Support Ubuntu only)

Linux Dimensions · 160 x 160 x 80 ~ mm (WxDxH) (Without Bezel)

Weight · 800 g

Operation mode Wireless router mode

Access point mode

The ASUS Blue Cave dual-band Wi-Fi router simply looks like a white speaker with a cascading blue hole in the middle. It has a smooth clean and look measures 160 x 160 x 80 mm. Blue Cave weights about 1.76lbs and easily fits in most locations where needed. ASUS moved away from external antennas and went with four internal antennas for the Blue Cave.Blue Cave is an AC2600 dual-band Wi-Fi router which was designed to provide strong Wi-Fi plus smart protection for large homes thanks to Intel’s latest Wi-Fi chipset, and Trend Micro software. ASUS Blue cave is capable of speeds up to 1240Mbps which is 20% faster than standard AC2600 routers.Blue Cave comes with AiProtection which is the first commercial-grade security for home networks and ensures protection for each networked smart device, including IoT gadgets.The Family Overview feature of Blue Cave permits you to effortlessly screen and control every connected family member’s internet and app usage right from your cell phone.Here are the SPECS: Source: ASUS





"If they're going to pirate somebody, we want it to be us rather than somebody else." -- Microsoft Business Group President Jeff Raikes