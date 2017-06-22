

Hardware ASUS X299 Motherboards.

ASUS Motherboard (Source: ASUS) ASUS has now set out 5 of its motherboard that it displayed at Computex for pre-order. Most of the motherboard wills start shipping from the June 26th while the rest on 30th also, one can get them through Amazon, and Newegg.



Prior to the release of Intel’s new X-series CPU’s, ASUS brought out seven of its X299 motherboards to computex, five of the mother which are now available for pre-order. These new Asus processor are all about power, while Intel has step up their thread counts and core, reorganize their cache subsystem, and improved their clock speeds for an enhanced performance. ASUS embracing and taking advantage of the advancement that new mother board will require bring us the X299. TUF X299 Mark 1 (Source: ASUS) The following mother boards are now available for pre-order, ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING, TUF X299 MARK 1, TUF X299 MARK 2, PRIME X299-DELUXE, and PRIME X299-A through Amazon and Newegg. The prices for the mother board range from $490 for the Prime X299-Deluxe on the high end, and $260 for the TUF X299 Mark 2 on the low end. As of now there are no distinction of prices between Amazon and Newegg. TUF X299 Mark 2 (Source: ASUS) Prime X299-Deluxe (Source: ASUS) According to ASUS website, their goal was to initiate "X299 solutions for every scenario, from hardcore gaming with bleeding-edge customization and cooling to boards engineered to endure the toughest conditions." This specifically is the reason it produces five motherboards side to side in three product lines. ASUS steered the ROG Strix series towards gamers, the TUF series situated on people that require durability, and the Prime series leaning to overclockers. Prime X299-A (Source: ASUS) Concerning the motherboards that ASUS brought to computex, further information is need for the ROG Rampage VI Apex and ROG Rampage VI Extreme. The motherboards mentioned are expected to deliver more overclocking support compared to the other motherboard available for pre-order. On June 26, Amazon plans to release all five ASUS motherboards, while Newegg mentioned that they will start shipping the PRIME X299-DELUXE and PRIME X299-A on the 26 th of June. On the 30 th of June, Newegg will start shipping the ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING, TUF X299 MARK 1, and TUF X299 MARK 2. Sources: Flipboard, ASUS, Toms Hardware





