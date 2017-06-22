backtop

Hardware ASUS X299 Motherboards.
Nenfort Golit - June 22, 2017 6:00 AM
Print

ASUS Motherboard  (Source: ASUS)
ASUS has now set out 5 of its motherboard that it displayed at Computex for pre-order. Most of the motherboard wills start shipping from the June 26th while the rest on 30th also, one can get them through Amazon, and Newegg.

Prior to the release of Intel’s new X-series CPU’s, ASUS brought out seven of its X299 motherboards to computex, five of the mother which are now available for pre-order. These new Asus processor are all about power, while Intel has step up their thread counts and core, reorganize their cache subsystem, and improved  their clock speeds for an enhanced performance. ASUS embracing and taking advantage of the advancement that new mother board will require bring us the X299.

TUF X299 Mark 1 (Source: ASUS)

 

The following mother boards are now available for pre-order, ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING, TUF X299 MARK 1, TUF X299 MARK 2, PRIME X299-DELUXE, and PRIME X299-A  through Amazon and Newegg. The prices for the mother board range from $490 for the Prime X299-Deluxe on the high end, and $260 for the TUF X299 Mark 2 on the low end. As of now there are no distinction of prices between Amazon and Newegg.

TUF X299 Mark 2 (Source: ASUS)

Prime X299-Deluxe (Source: ASUS)

 

According to ASUS website, their goal was to initiate "X299 solutions for every scenario, from hardcore gaming with bleeding-edge customization and cooling to boards engineered to endure the toughest conditions." This specifically is the reason it produces five motherboards side to side in three product lines. ASUS steered the ROG Strix series towards gamers, the TUF series situated on people that require durability, and the Prime series leaning to overclockers.

Prime X299-A (Source: ASUS)

 

Concerning the motherboards that ASUS brought to computex, further information is need for the ROG Rampage VI Apex and ROG Rampage VI Extreme. The motherboards mentioned are expected to deliver more overclocking support compared to the other motherboard available for pre-order. On June 26, Amazon plans to release all five ASUS motherboards, while Newegg mentioned that they will start shipping the PRIME X299-DELUXE and PRIME X299-A on the 26th of June. On the 30th of June, Newegg will start shipping the ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING, TUF X299 MARK 1, and TUF X299 MARK 2.

Sources: Flipboard, ASUS, Toms Hardware




"A lot of people pay zero for the cellphone ... That's what it's worth." -- Apple Chief Operating Officer Timothy Cook



Latest Blog Posts
Extra-virgin olive oil may prevent Alzheimer’s
DailyTech Staff - Jun 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Startup in Korea Creating Headband to Treats Depression.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 21, 2017, 6:31 AM
Prostate Cancer blood test ‘helps target treatment’
DailyTech Staff - Jun 20, 2017, 7:30 AM
Amazon Fire HD 8
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Chromecast Support for Oculus Gear VR.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft Office Now Available in the Windows Store.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 17, 2017, 5:26 AM
The portable Intel Compute Card
Nenfort Golit - Jun 16, 2017, 6:28 AM
The Smallest Android Phone in the World
Nenfort Golit - Jun 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
What is the Move of Google on its Android gadgets?
DailyTech Staff - Jun 14, 2017, 7:56 AM
You Can Now Pre-order Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Nenfort Golit - Jun 14, 2017, 6:00 AM
Sony’s New E Ink Watch is now on sale in Japan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 AM
Amazon is offering a discount for prime membership.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 12, 2017, 6:00 AM
XBOX One S - Price cut to $199 ahead of the opening of Project Scorpio.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 11, 2017, 6:00 AM
Facebook Files Plans to Track Your Emotions
Elroy Bethell - Jun 10, 2017, 7:20 AM
Something big at Apple
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 8:15 AM
Amazon is ending its unlimited cloud storage plan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 9, 2017, 7:01 AM
Bots you need to check out this week.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 8, 2017, 6:12 AM
Microsoft is Redesigning Skype
Nenfort Golit - Jun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
Nenfort Golit - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
Nenfort Golit - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
Nenfort Golit - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki