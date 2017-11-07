

Hardware AORUS Z370 Motherboard – Fast, Armored, and Cool

AORUS Z370 is fast and powerful motherboard with superior armor and thermal heatsinks.







This motherboard by Gigabyte features an onboard dual band WiFi. It provides Intel 802.11ac Wireless also comes with cFosSpeed which manages network traffic to help reduce network latency.



As is the case with premium motherboards, the AORUS Z370 allows for easy overclocking with Gigabyte Turbo B-Clock. It is compatible with DDR4 XMP profiles up to 4133MHz and more.







This motherboard also has an onboard USB Type-C header for USB 3.1 Gen2 which provides easy connections for charging any compatible devices.







AORUS stay cool thanks to Smart Fan 5 technology which consists of 9 temperature sensors to monitor your gaming PC to maintain performance while staying cool.



Here are the SPECS:

_ GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming Processor 1. Support for 8 th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processors/Intel ® Core™ i5 processors/Intel ® Core™ i3 processors in the LGA1151 package

2. Intel ® Z370 Express Chipset Operating System Support for Windows 10 64-bit Graphics 1. Support for NVIDIA ® Quad-GPU SLI™ and 2-Way NVIDIA ® SLI™ technologies

2. Support for AMD Quad-GPU CrossFire™ and 3-Way/2-Way AMD CrossFire™ technologies Memory 1. 4 x DDR4 DIMM sockets supporting up to 64 GB of system memory

2. Support for DDR4 4133(O.C.) / 4000(O.C.) / 3866(O.C.) / 3800(O.C.) / 3733(O.C.) / 3666(O.C.) / 3600(O.C.) / 3466(O.C.) / 3400(O.C.) / 3333(O.C.) / 3300(O.C.) / 3200(O.C.) / 3000(O.C.) / 2800(O.C.) / 2666 / 2400 / 2133 MHz memory modules Storage 1. 2 x M.2 connectors (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2M_32G) (M2A_32G)

2. 1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2P_32G)

3. 6 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors

4. Support for RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 Audio 1. Realtek ® ALC1220 codec

2. ESS9018Q2C chip

3. Support for Sound BlasterX 720°

4. High Definition Audio

5. 2/4/5.1/7.1-channel

6. Support for S/PDIF Out

USB Chipset+2 ASMedia ® USB 3.1 Gen 2 Controllers:

1 x USB Type-C™ port with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, available through the internal USB header

1 x USB Type-C™ port on the back panel, with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port (red) on the back panel



Chipset+Realtek ® USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub:

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports available through the internal USB header



Chipset:

5 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on the back panel

4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports available through the internal USB headers

BIOS 1. 2 x 128 Mbit flash

2. Use of licensed AMI UEFI BIOS

3. Support for DualBIOS™

4. PnP 1.0a, DMI 2.7, WfM 2.0, SM BIOS 2.7, ACPI 5.0 Dimensions (W x D x H) § 13.2 x 10.6 x 3.1 inches Weight 3.8 pounds





