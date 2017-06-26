|
The EPYC and news of 32 cores, comprising four octa –core chips together provides up to 2TB of memory per processing unit and 128 connect lines.
The analysts say the EPYC have key advantages in competition with Intel’s Xeon platform and likely the company’s Xeon Scalable next-gen offering as well. AMD’s internal code name for the EPYC server platform stacks up well in terms of core counts and processing resources. While the AMD’s PCIe expansion options and raw memory bandwidth are stronger.
AMD EPYC (Source: AMD)
AMD has demonstrated that its X86 core performance is now competing with Intel by launching its high –end Ryzen desktop processor chips. Now it is obvious that Zen was built a ground for high scalable modular server platform for servers. AMD not only has core count advantage with EPYC 32 core 7000 series chips at the top also competing with Intel’s 22-core Xeon family, which is rumored” may be scalable to 28-core next.”
Last week at the Austin event reported that not only AMD had a strong OEM support but also independent hardware and software vendor support with names like SuperMicro, Xilinx, VMWare, Red Hat and Microsoft all stepping up to the plate as well. AMD’s new product was the thing company needed to show not just the major customers for a new platform architecture, but for those buckled up with committed systems in play and serious in the games.
There are quick video demo of some AMD EPYC server benchmarking that has been taken at the event, and I am sure that you will enjoy it, however we will have detailed data as soon as it becomes available to us.
"I f***ing cannot play Halo 2 multiplayer. I cannot do it." -- Bungie Technical Lead Chris Butcher
|
Most Popular ArticlesASUS X299 Motherboards.
June 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Intel stops production of Joule Galileo and Edison development boards
June 21, 2017, 6:36 AM
12-inch MacBook – A big laptop experience in the thinnest, lightest MacBook available.
June 23, 2017, 8:00 AM
Lenovo Yoga 910 (14”) – Powerful Laptop with 4K Display and Immersive Sound
June 22, 2017, 8:08 AM
Apple’s iPhone SE hits the market soon.
June 23, 2017, 6:30 AM