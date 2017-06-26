

Hardware AMD launches feature-packed EPYC to take on compete with Intel

AMD EPYC (Source: AMD) The EPYC and news of 32 cores, comprising four octa –core chips together provides up to 2TB of memory per processing unit and 128 connect lines.











AMD has demonstrated that its X86 core performance is now competing with Intel by launching its high –end Ryzen desktop processor chips. Now it is obvious that Zen was built a ground for high scalable modular server platform for servers. AMD not only has core count advantage with EPYC 32 core 7000 series chips at the top also competing with Intel’s 22-core Xeon family, which is rumored” may be scalable to 28-core next.”









Last week at the Austin event reported that not only AMD had a strong OEM support but also independent hardware and software vendor support with names like SuperMicro, Xilinx, VMWare, Red Hat and Microsoft all stepping up to the plate as well. AMD’s new product was the thing company needed to show not just the major customers for a new platform architecture, but for those buckled up with committed systems in play and serious in the games.







There are quick video demo of some AMD EPYC server benchmarking that has been taken at the event, and I am sure that you will enjoy it, however we will have detailed data as soon as it becomes available to us.

