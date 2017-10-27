

Hardware AMD Ryzen processors are here, watch to power ultra-thin laptops segment

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 2700U is the fastest processor for ultrathin notebooks with up to 44% more multi-threaded CPU performance as well as up to 161% more graphics performance than the competition.







Jim Anderson, Senior vice president and general manager stated that “ We promised to bring innovation and competition back to every segment of the PC market in 2017 and today marks the fulfillment of the promise for consumer notebooks following our successful roll –put across the consumer, commercial and high-end desktop markets earlier this year”.







He added, Ryzen mobile processors offer leadership performance for everyday activities, multitasking and advanced workloads alike, and amazing battery life.



In the coming weeks, initial systems powered by Ryzen mobile processors are final to be available from PC makers such as Acer, HP and Lenovo. Hardware manufacturers like Dell, Asus and other OEMs will rollout Ryzen –powered products in early 2018.



Jerry Kao, president of IT Products Business, Acer stated that,” We are excited to be among the first to bring the AMD Ryzen mobile processor with Radeon Vega Graphics to the market with our Acer Swift 3 notebook”.







Sy Shian, chief officer and corporate vice president, Asustech Computer Inc, said “ As the first to bring Ryzen 7 1700 8 Core processors to gaming notebooks with the Asus ROG Strix GL 702ZC, Asus looks forward to introduce new notebook designs based on the powerful and efficient new Ryzen mobile processors.”



