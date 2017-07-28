|
AMD Ryzen 3 features four processor cores which make it ideal for extreme processing and gaming.
One of the most amazing features of the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X is its machine intelligence and innovative architecture which allows this groundbreaking processor to learn and adapt to your requirements so you can accomplish more.
Ryzen 3 1300X
Thanks to AMD SenseMI technology, the AMD Ryzen processor has the ability to adapt to your style of use, and the applications that you run on your system.
SenseMI comprises elements that consist of the following;
Pure Power – Cool and quiet processor operation using a sophisticated grid of smart sensors.
Precision Boost - Fine-tuned processor performance adjusted in real time to meet the performance demands of your game or app.
Extended Frequency Range – Automatic extra performance boost for enthusiasts with premium systems and processor cooling.
Neural Net Prediction – Built-in artificial intelligence that primes your processor to tackle your app workload more efficiently.
Smart Prefetch - Learning algorithms that predict and pre-load needed data for fast and responsive computing.
Here is a comparison of how the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X stacks up to the AMD Ryzen 1200.
|
Comparison: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X VS AMD Ryzen 1200
|
Features
|
AMD
Ryzen 3 1300X
|
AMD
Ryzen 3 1200
|
Platform
|
X370, B350, A320
|
300-series
|
Socket
|
AM4
|
AM4
|
Cores/Threads
|
4 / 4
|
4 / 4
|
Base/Turbo/XFR
|
3.4 / 3.7 / 3.9 GHz
|
3.1 / 3.4 GHz
|
GPU PCIe 3.0
|
x16
|
x16
|
L2 Cache
|
512 KB/core
|
512 KB/core
|
L3 Cache
|
8 MB
|
8 MB
|
TDP
|
65W
|
65W
|
Retail Price (7/28)
|
$129
|
$109
Here are the SPECS:
|
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
|
CPU Cores
|
4
|
Threads
|
4
|
Base Clock Speed
|
3.5GHz
|
Max Turbo Core Speed
|
3.7GHz
|
Total L1 Cache
|
384KB
|
Total L2 Cache
|
2MB
|
Total L3 Cache
|
8MB
|
Unlocked
|
No
|
CMOS
|
14nm
|
Package
|
AM4
|
PCI Express Version
|
§ PCIe 3.0
|
Thermal Solution
|
§ Wraith Stealth
|
Default TDP / TDP
|
65W
|
Max Temps
|
95°C
Source: AMD
|
