Ryzen 3 1300X
AMD Ryzen 3 features four processor cores which make it ideal for extreme processing and gaming.

One of the most amazing features of the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X is its machine intelligence and innovative architecture which allows this groundbreaking processor to learn and adapt to your requirements so you can accomplish more.

Thanks to AMD SenseMI technology, the AMD Ryzen processor has the ability to adapt to your style of use, and the applications that you run on your system.
 
SenseMI comprises elements that consist of the following;
Pure Power – Cool and quiet processor operation using a sophisticated grid of smart sensors.
Precision Boost - Fine-tuned processor performance adjusted in real time to meet the performance demands of your game or app.
Extended Frequency Range – Automatic extra performance boost for enthusiasts with premium systems and processor cooling.
Neural Net Prediction – Built-in artificial intelligence that primes your processor to tackle your app workload more efficiently.
Smart Prefetch - Learning algorithms that predict and pre-load needed data for fast and responsive computing.
 
Here is a comparison of how the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X stacks up to the AMD Ryzen 1200.
Comparison: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X VS AMD Ryzen 1200
Features AMD
Ryzen 3 1300X		 AMD
Ryzen 3 1200
Platform X370, B350, A320 300-series
Socket AM4 AM4
Cores/Threads 4 / 4 4 / 4
Base/Turbo/XFR 3.4 / 3.7 / 3.9 GHz 3.1 / 3.4 GHz
GPU PCIe 3.0 x16 x16
L2 Cache 512 KB/core 512 KB/core
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
TDP 65W 65W
Retail Price (7/28) $129 $109
 
 
 

Here are the SPECS:
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
CPU Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Clock Speed 3.5GHz
Max Turbo Core Speed 3.7GHz
Total L1 Cache 384KB
Total L2 Cache 2MB
Total L3 Cache 8MB
Unlocked No
CMOS 14nm
Package AM4
PCI Express Version §  PCIe 3.0
Thermal Solution §  Wraith Stealth
Default TDP / TDP 65W
Max Temps
 		 95°C
 

Source: AMD




