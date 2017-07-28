

Hardware AMD Ryzen 3 – The Power to Discover, Create, and Innovate.

Ryzen 3 1300X AMD Ryzen 3 features four processor cores which make it ideal for extreme processing and gaming.







Thanks to AMD SenseMI technology, the AMD Ryzen processor has the ability to adapt to your style of use, and the applications that you run on your system.



SenseMI comprises elements that consist of the following;

Pure Power – Cool and quiet processor operation using a sophisticated grid of smart sensors.

Precision Boost - Fine-tuned processor performance adjusted in real time to meet the performance demands of your game or app.

Extended Frequency Range – Automatic extra performance boost for enthusiasts with premium systems and processor cooling.

Neural Net Prediction – Built-in artificial intelligence that primes your processor to tackle your app workload more efficiently.

Smart Prefetch - Learning algorithms that predict and pre-load needed data for fast and responsive computing.



Here is a comparison of how the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X stacks up to the AMD Ryzen 1200.

Comparison: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X VS AMD Ryzen 1200 Features AMD

Ryzen 3 1300X AMD

Ryzen 3 1200 Platform X370, B350, A320 300-series Socket AM4 AM4 Cores/Threads 4 / 4 4 / 4 Base/Turbo/XFR 3.4 / 3.7 / 3.9 GHz 3.1 / 3.4 GHz GPU PCIe 3.0 x16 x16 L2 Cache 512 KB/core 512 KB/core L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB TDP 65W 65W Retail Price (7/28) $129 $109







Here are the SPECS:

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X CPU Cores 4 Threads 4 Base Clock Speed 3.5GHz Max Turbo Core Speed 3.7GHz Total L1 Cache 384KB Total L2 Cache 2MB Total L3 Cache 8MB Unlocked No CMOS 14nm Package AM4 PCI Express Version § PCIe 3.0 Thermal Solution § Wraith Stealth Default TDP / TDP 65W Max Temps

95°C



