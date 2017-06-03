

Gadgets 5 Great Tablets for People on Budget

Tablets (Source: TechRadar) For people who are on a budget and really need to get a tablet, here are 5 tablets under $300 for purchase on Amazon.



By Nenfort Golit

With total efficiency tablets have been playing a compelling role in our personal and professional life. Having to find a tablet when you are under a budget plan can be very gruesome, with lots of tablet hitting the market everyday it can be difficult in selecting one. So here are 5 tablets under $300 if you are planning on buying one soon. Amazon Fire HD 8 Price: $89.99 ($79.99 for Amazon prime members on July 7, 2017) This tablet runs for up to 12 hours with Amazon’s Alexa cloud-based voice service built in. It has a 1280x800 resolution at 189 ppi, a Quad-Core RAM capacity of 1.5GB, and has 16GB or 32GB of storage depending on the buyer's choice. Also, there is a microSD card port that can take up to 256GB.

Photo source: Geek Insider Toshiba Encore 2 Price: $104. 22 This tablet has a smooth look to its design with a responsive touch screen. It's good for people who are not used to Android products. The tablet has a screen size of 8 inches, with a screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels. It has a RAM capacity of 1GB, a 1.4 GHz intel Atom processor, and runs on Windows 8.1 operating system Dragon Touch X10 Price: $115.00 The Dragon Touch X10 tablet is like a mini gaming pc that can be held in the palm of one's hand. This tablet has a screen size of 10.1 inches, a max screen resolution of 1355x768 pixels. It comes with a 2 GHz Cortex A7 processor, a 1GB RAM, and an Android 4.4 KitKat operating system.

Photo Source: Engadget RCA Cambio V2 Price: $149.00 It comes with a pre-installed mobile version of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The RCA Cambio V2 runs on windows 10 operating system, with a screen size of 10.1 inches. It has an Intel atom processor with a RAM size of 2GB and a 32GB hard drive space. LG E10 LGV700 Price: 149.99 It has a bright 10.1inch IPS display, with a secure access by a knock code and features an intuitive smart keyboard. Runs on and Android 5.0 operating system, with a RAM size of 1GB and a 1.2GHz processor. One good feature about the LG E10 tablet is its three days average battery lifespan. Source: Amazon





