New Tesla Model 3  (Source: Twitter)
Elon Musk has received the first new Tesla Model 3 electric car on last Friday. On July 28th, 30 other people will get theirs.

The long awaited Tesla Model 3 electric car has finally arrived. Tesla reportedly has boosted the schedule delivery time so we should see new Model 3s on the roads probably by the end of this year. 

According to Bloomberg, Tesla received up to half a billion dollars in Model 3 deposits which were set at $1,000 per car. The new Tesla Model 3 will cost a very affordable $35,000 when you consider that this is a high quality fully electric vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will get the first Model and 30 other owners will receive theirs at a Model 3 launch celebration on July 28th.  According to tweets by Elon Musk, another 1,500 deliveries will follow a on September and the production output will jump to 20,000 cars per month by December.

At this rate, Tesla is projected to manufacture more battery-powered automobiles in the coming year than every car maker combined for 2016. According to Bloomberg, “Musk’s 2018 targets would significantly outpace the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class, the best-selling small luxury cars in the country.”

Currently, there are no detailed list of new Model 3 specs so we have to wait until July 28th


What we do know is as follow;

Here are the SPECS:

New Tesla Model 3
Speed 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds
Range 215 miles on a single charge
Material Roof  - Continuous sheet of glass
Body - lightweight aluminum and cheaper steel
Seating Capacity 5 Adults
Storage 2wo trunks with approximately 14 cubic feet combined space
Special Features Autopilot and high-speed Supercharging

 


 

Source: MSN




