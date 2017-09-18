There are many solution on the market for secure locks and this August Smart Lock ranks high among them.

There are many solution on the market for secure locks and this August Smart Lock ranks high among them. The August Smart Lock works with your smartphone or smartwatch through the August Home app to lock and unlock your door. It also keeps track of who accesses the home through iOS or Android device.





August Smart Lock 2 nd Gen is fully compatible with the Apple HomeKit. It works with Siri on your Apple devices including iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and iPod touch. You can view a complete activity log, and receive instant notifications of activity while you are away from home.

Have your ever locked yourself outside the house? Happened one time to me. Not a problem with this smart lock though. Now you can create virtual keys to give to your family or guest to gain access to your home while you are away. You can set time limits on those keys for a specific time periods or days in advance.



The August Smart Lock comes with August Connect lets you lock and unlock your August Smart Lock from anywhere. Plus, let guests in remotely and check your lock’s status any time.

