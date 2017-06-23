

12-inch MacBook – A big laptop experience in the thinnest, lightest MacBook available.

12-inch MacBook (Source: Apple) This MacBook features 7th Gen Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost processing up to 3.6GHz.









Photo Source: Apple



This MacBook is very quiet due to its fanless architecture. There is very little heat buildup because the processor runs on just 5 watts of power. MacBook’s logic board is ingeniously placed on an anisotropic graphite sheet that helps dissolve heat.





Photo Source: Apple



MacBook supports up to 16GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage which is up to 50 percent faster than before.

You have the battery power to work or play all-day long thanks to MacBook’s innovative custom shaped terraced battery cell. This battery was designed to fill specific arears inside the case thus providing 35 percent more battery cell capacity than before.



Here are the SPECS:

MacBook 12-Inch Display Retina display

12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology

2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

16:10 aspect ratio

Supported scaled resolutions:

1440 by 900

1280 by 800

1024 by 640

Operating System macOS Sierra

macOS is the operating system that powers everything you do on a Mac. macOS Sierra introduces Siri to Mac — along with more ways to enjoy your photos, shop more securely online, and work more seamlessly between devices. Learn more Processor 1.2GHz

1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3, Turbo Boost up to 3.0GHz, with 4MB L3 cache

Configurable to 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache; or 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB shared L3 cache

1.3GHz

1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache

Configurable to 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB L3 cache Graphics and Video Support Intel HD Graphics 615

Dual display and video mirroring: simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and up to 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz on an external display, both at millions of colors

Memory 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Configurable to 16GB of memory

Storage 256GB PCIe-based onboard SSD 1

512GB PCIe-based onboard SSD 1

Camera 480p FaceTime camera Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5 mm headphone jack

Wireless Wi-Fi

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

Charging and Expansion USB-C port with support for:

Charging

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)

Native DisplayPort 1.2 video output

VGA output using USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter (sold separately)

HDMI video output using USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter (sold separately)

Battery Up to 10 hours wireless web 3

Up to 12 hours iTunes movie playback 3

Up to 30 days of standby time 3

Built-in 41.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

29W USB-C Power Adapter; USB-C power port

Dimensions Height: 0.14–0.52 inch (0.35–1.31 cm)

Width: 11.04 inches (28.05 cm)

Depth: 7.74 inches (19.65 cm)

Weight Weight: 2.03 pounds (0.92 kg)

