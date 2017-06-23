backtop

12-inch MacBook  (Source: Apple)
This MacBook features 7th Gen Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost processing up to 3.6GHz.

Apple’s new 12-inch MacBook is now up to 20 percent faster than previous builds.  It features the new7th Gen Intel Core m3,i5, and i7 processors.  This MacBook easily achieves Turbo Boost processing of up to 3.6GHz. The design optimizes macOS to use a small amount of power when using the processor to keep the computer cool.  Combined with 14-nanometer process technology, this MacBook uses energy efficiently to perform tasks.
 
A picture containing sky, indoorDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Apple

This MacBook is very quiet due to its fanless architecture.  There is very little heat buildup because the processor runs on just 5 watts of power. MacBook’s logic board is ingeniously placed on an anisotropic graphite sheet that helps dissolve heat.
 
A close up of a computerDescription generated with high confidence
Photo Source: Apple
 
MacBook supports up to 16GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage which is up to 50 percent faster than before.
You have the battery power to work or play all-day long thanks to MacBook’s innovative custom shaped terraced battery cell.  This battery was designed to fill specific arears inside the case thus providing 35 percent more battery cell capacity than before.
 
Here are the SPECS:
MacBook 12-Inch
Display Retina display
12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology
2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
16:10 aspect ratio
Supported scaled resolutions:
1440 by 900
1280 by 800
1024 by 640
 
Operating System macOS Sierra
macOS is the operating system that powers everything you do on a Mac. macOS Sierra introduces Siri to Mac — along with more ways to enjoy your photos, shop more securely online, and work more seamlessly between devices. Learn more
Processor 1.2GHz
1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3, Turbo Boost up to 3.0GHz, with 4MB L3 cache
Configurable to 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache; or 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB shared L3 cache
1.3GHz
1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache
Configurable to 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB L3 cache
Graphics and Video Support Intel HD Graphics 615
Dual display and video mirroring: simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and up to 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz on an external display, both at millions of colors
 
Memory 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
Configurable to 16GB of memory
 
Storage 256GB PCIe-based onboard SSD1
512GB PCIe-based onboard SSD1
 
Camera 480p FaceTime camera
Audio Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
3.5 mm headphone jack
 
Wireless Wi-Fi
802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
 
Charging and Expansion USB-C port with support for:
Charging
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)
Native DisplayPort 1.2 video output
VGA output using USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter (sold separately)
HDMI video output using USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter (sold separately)
 
Battery Up to 10 hours wireless web3
Up to 12 hours iTunes movie playback3
Up to 30 days of standby time3
Built-in 41.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
29W USB-C Power Adapter; USB-C power port
 
Dimensions Height: 0.14–0.52 inch (0.35–1.31 cm)
Width: 11.04 inches (28.05 cm)
Depth: 7.74 inches (19.65 cm)
 
Weight Weight: 2.03 pounds (0.92 kg)
 



